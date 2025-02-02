Bengaluru: White topping off Cubbon Road, avoid these routes

BENGALURU: With the BBMP taking up white-topping work from Main Guard Cross Road to Dispensary Road, the traffic police have prohibited entry of all types of vehicles on the road for 30 days starting from Sunday.
Restricted Roads: Vehicles from Safina Plaza Junction to Commercial Street via Infantry Road are restricted. Vehicles from Safina Plaza Junction to Commercial Street via Cubbon Road Main Guard Cross Road are restricted.
Alternative routes: All types of vehicles going towards Commercial Street from Infantry Road Safina Plaza can proceed by taking a right turn at Infantry Road and Lady Curzon Junction, taking a left turn at Lady Curzon Road, taking a left turn at Cubbon Road and KR Road and Cubbon Road Junction, and then taking a left turn at Kamaraj Road towards Commercial Street.
All types of vehicles going towards Commercial Street from the Cubbon Main Guard Cross Road Safina Plaza Junction can proceed via Cubbon Road, take a left turn at the KR Road and Cubbon Road Junction and proceed towards Commercial Street via Kamaraj Road.