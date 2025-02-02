Man sentenced to life term for killing wife

BENGALURU: The 46th City Civil and Sessions Court sentenced a man to rigorous life imprisonment for killing his wife by stabbing her 28 times. Sannanna, alias Kumar, was convicted in a murder case registered in Konanakunte police station in 2018.

He was residing with his wife, Geetha (33), on JP Nagar 8th Cross and worked as a security guard.

Suspecting that his wife was having an affair, on October 1, 2018, around 6.45am, he took a kitchen knife and stabbed her 28 times in the abdomen and other parts of the body. He then attempted to take his own life by slashing his wrist.

Judge Moinuddin sentenced him to RI and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000. Additionally, he was sentenced to six months in jail and fined Rs 5,000 for attempted suicide. One year for dowry case

Judge Mohammed Moinuddin sentenced Avinash S to one year imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 for his wife’s suicide in a dowry case registered at Rajajinagar police station.