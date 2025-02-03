Home guard arrested for blackmailing, extorting Rs 5,000 from students in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 40-year-old home guard was arrested by Sadashivanagar police on Saturday for allegedly harassing and blackmailing three girl students at their rented room in MS Ramaiah Nagar. The accused has been identified as Suresh Kumar.

The police said that three BSc students hailing from Kerala stayed in a rented room. The victim in her complaint, stated that on Friday night, Kumar knocked on their door. When one of the students opened it, he falsely claimed that he had received a complaint about disturbance from their room.

He then barged in without permission, misbehaved with the occupants, and threatened them, before extorting Rs 5,000 under the pretext of an inquiry. He also took down their mobile numbers and other details, the police said.

The police further said that the victim’s friend grew suspicious of him and dialled Namma 112. The police arrived and arrested Kumar, who was charged with offences of misbehaviour and extortion, and remanded in judicial custody. The investigation also revealed that he had extorted money from the students on the pretext of an inquiry, a few months ago.