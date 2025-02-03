Two killed, three injured in separate road accidents due to negligence in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Two people became victims of negligence on the road, while three others were injured, in two separate mishaps since Saturday night.

Negligence on the part of a car driver claimed the life of 47-year-old Saroja, who was a resident of Kamakshipalya. The police said that around 9.45 pm, Saroja and her brother were returning home on a scooter after attending a wedding in Jnanabharathi.

While passing by a timber shop in Pantarapalya, the driver of a parked car suddenly opened the front door, which hit the scooter. As a result, both Saroja and her brother fell onto the road, and the former’s head was crushed by the rear wheel of a BMTC bus that was right behind them, and she died on the spot. Her brother sustained injuries.

The Byatarayanapura traffic police have registered a case against both the car and the BMTC drivers, and have seized both vehicles.

In another incident, 24-year-old Jagadish KR, a resident of Tunganagar on Magadi Road, died, and two of his friends were injured. The police said that after attending a wedding, Jagadish, along with his friends Ravi and Sunil, were going on his bike towards NICE Road from Sunkadakatte, when a mini-truck suddenly took a right turn and hit the bike near the Byadarahalli police station.

The three fell on the road and were injured. Passersby rushed them to a nearby hospital, but Jagadish could not be saved, while the two others were treated for minor injuries. The Kamashipalya traffic police have registered a case, and are investigating.