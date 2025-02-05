Gear up for a bigger, smoother Aero India 2025

BENGALURU: As Aero India 2025 prepares for takeoff at Air Force Station Yelahanka from Monday (February 10), the organisers have made all arrangements to offer visitors, exhibitors, and delegates an enhanced experience.

With key infrastructure upgrades and improved amenities, the 15th edition of the premier air show promises to be bigger, smoother, and more visitor-friendly than ever before, the Ministry of Defence stated in a press release.

As part of security measures, red drone zones have been designated, with countermeasures in place to tackle unauthorised drone activity. Besides, Rapid Mobile Units will be deployed strategically to provide quick assistance and emergency support. Multi-layered security system will be in place in collaboration with the Ministry of Home Affairs, Bengaluru City Police, Central Industrial Security Force, and intelligence agencies.

To enhance the experience for exhibitors and business delegates, the exhibition area has been revamped with several key upgrades, such as expanded and better-ventilated exhibition halls to accommodate more exhibitors and visitors comfortably, improved seating and rest zones, additional food courts and refreshment kiosks. Indira Canteens will also be set up at parking areas, along with multiple water points, medical aid posts, and a dedicated cardiac aid post for emergencies, including medical evacuation.

Besides, to address past connectivity challenges, all telecom service providers are deploying temporary mobile towers and network boosters for uninterrupted communication, the release stated.

Real-Time traffic monitoring to avoid congestion

Recognising past challenges, extensive improvements have been made to facilitate seamless entry, movement, and connectivity and there has been close coordination between MoD, Indian Air Force, Bengaluru Traffic Police, BBMP, NHAI, and Namma Metro. Approach roads have been widened to optimise traffic flow around Air Force Station Yelahanka to ease congestion.