Karnataka HC upholds acquisition of land from Bajaj trust

“The challenge to acquisition in both the petitions fails and the acquisition is held to be valid and effective. The petitioners shall be paid the compensation for the subject lands at the rates agreed to in the meeting held in 1999, forthwith by formally accomplishing the acquisition proceedings in accordance with law,” the court said.

The court directed the official respondents to pay to the petitioner 12% interest per annum in addition to what is payable under the provisions of Land Acquisition Act of 1894, from the date of the award, within three months. If there is a delay in payment, the petitioner shall be entitled to 1 percent additional interest per mensem and on payment, the same may be recovered from the officials responsible for causing the delay, and in accordance with law, the court added.