Karnataka HC upholds acquisition of land from Bajaj trust

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court upheld the acquisition of land measuring 276 acres and 27 guntas by the state government from Jamnalal Bajaj Seva Trust in Bengaluru North taluk to set up a market yard by the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC).
Justice Krishna S Dixit passed the order while disposing of two petitions filed by the Trust, questioning the preliminary and final notifications issued by the state government in 1994 and 1996, respectively, to acquire 172 acres and 22 guntas in several survey numbers of Srigandhada Kaval village to build the market yard and 104 acres and 5 guntas in several survey numbers in Herohalli village in Bengaluru North taluk to build a mega market.
“The challenge to acquisition in both the petitions fails and the acquisition is held to be valid and effective. The petitioners shall be paid the compensation for the subject lands at the rates agreed to in the meeting held in 1999, forthwith by formally accomplishing the acquisition proceedings in accordance with law,” the court said.
The court directed the official respondents to pay to the petitioner 12% interest per annum in addition to what is payable under the provisions of Land Acquisition Act of 1894, from the date of the award, within three months. If there is a delay in payment, the petitioner shall be entitled to 1 percent additional interest per mensem and on payment, the same may be recovered from the officials responsible for causing the delay, and in accordance with law, the court added.