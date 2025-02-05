Man surrenders before police after killing wife

BENGALURU: A 35-year-old man, who allegedly murdered his wife over her illicit relationships with multiple men, surrendered before the Sulibele police.

The victim has been identified as Rabiya (32), the mother of three children. Since the children were at home, the accused, Nizamuddin, did not want to kill his wife in front of them. So he took her to a lake bund near his house for a walk after dinner, and strangled her with her veil during a verbal spat, before throwing the body into the lake.

He then walked to the Sulibele police station around 11 pm and confessed about the murder. The police immediately took him to the murder spot and found the woman’s body, which was shifted to the Hoskote Government Hospital’s mortuary.

The couple, along with their children, were earlier residing in Vijayapura, Devanahalli taluk. Nizamuddin, a goods vehicle driver by profession, after getting to know about his wife’s multiple affairs, shifted to Thammarasanahalli in Hoskote, where they stayed in a rented house.

Rabiya is alleged to have repeatedly quarrelled with Nizamuddin to return to Vijayapura, to which he refused. It is learnt that the woman reportedly met her paramours in her husband’s absence, since the latter would regularly be away on work for days.