Bengalureans react to Trump's immigration policies amidst growing concerns

BENGALURU: With Donald Trump being elected for his second term as POTUS, familiar tensions have emerged among people. Amongst many pressing concerns that his tenure has already brought, the policies regarding immigration are of notable concern.

While nothing has been put to stone yet, Trump is pushing to restrict birthright citizenship even for children of legal immigrants, which points to a larger issue. Here, Bengalureans share with CE what these policies mean to them.

Sonia Singh, fundraising and communications associate

I’ve been particularly wary of the US ever since the government imposed conservative legislation on women’s reproductive rights. Since re-election, the intolerance you see proliferating is unbelievable and there’s no way I see myself in a space where I will be inherently disregarded based on my nationality.

This is a decision made in the zest of gaining support from the white majority and the hubris is laughable. I don’t see myself there in any near future; I have other nations to pick if I do at all decide to move out, those more respectful of my culture and gender.