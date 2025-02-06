Bengalureans react to Trump's immigration policies amidst growing concerns

BENGALURU: With Donald Trump being elected for his second term as POTUS, familiar tensions have emerged among people. Amongst many pressing concerns that his tenure has already brought, the policies regarding immigration are of notable concern.
While nothing has been put to stone yet, Trump is pushing to restrict birthright citizenship even for children of legal immigrants, which points to a larger issue. Here, Bengalureans share with CE what these policies mean to them.
Sonia Singh, fundraising and communications associate
I’ve been particularly wary of the US ever since the government imposed conservative legislation on women’s reproductive rights. Since re-election, the intolerance you see proliferating is unbelievable and there’s no way I see myself in a space where I will be inherently disregarded based on my nationality.
This is a decision made in the zest of gaining support from the white majority and the hubris is laughable. I don’t see myself there in any near future; I have other nations to pick if I do at all decide to move out, those more respectful of my culture and gender.
Zakhiya, PhD scholar
I see it as an obvious and natural succession of what America has been for a long time. I have never imagined or considered moving to America for the long-term. At this point I find it hard to even support people who consider it an option to move to the US. It is a violation of fundamental rights in my eyes to deny somebody right to the land they were born in, since then any statehood or citizenship would need to be rethought. His current actions have now just visibly become more racist, xenophobic and imperial in nature, but it has just always been coming.
Soumil Jhanwar, lawyer from B’luru currently in the US
To get a permanent citizenship in the US is a lengthy process; it takes around 10-15 years. It’s very hard for people who want to settle here because they won’t want their children to have an unclear or no citizenship, because if they cannot be citizens, how can their kids be? Also, Trump is here temporarily; there is some racial discrimination in this country as a natural consequence of it being predominantly white. At the same time, you don’t see it as a daily impediment in your life if you are living in cities like New York, for example.
Pranit Sinha, student
I have complete confidence that Trump’s executive order will not surpass judicial challenges to its constitutionality, so I am unaffected in spite of my plans to study or work in the US. But I am optimistic that urban/suburban life in the US is already too multicultural for me to personally fear being subject to racism as a resident there even though I agree, primarily from perceptions due to right-leaning social media personalities, that there seems to be a heightened appetite for discrimination of all sorts in the US.
Adreja roy, IT professional
I never had plans to move to the US. India is experiencing rapid economic growth and offers significant opportunities for the younger generation. While the US has long been seen as a prime destination for engineers, the landscape is shifting due to ongoing political and economic changes. Meanwhile, my motherland continues to thrive, providing a strong foundation for career growth and stability. Considering these factors, I see greater potential in building my future here rather than seeking opportunities elsewhere.
Mayank Agarwal, firmware engineer
These policies make it clear that US prefers to limit the presence of foreign nationals beyond short-term visits. No one would consider moving to a country without some assurance that their efforts won’t be in vain.