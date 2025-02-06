Man arrested for killing wife; tries to stage death as accident in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 43-year-old private firm employee who killed his wife and later tried to make it look like natural death was arrested by the Vyalikaval police. The accused identified as Sharath Uttangi reportedly killed his wife Chetana, 42, by strangling her.

He had murdered his wife when she was fast asleep on Monday night. Chetana was a lecturer. The couple with their daughter was staying in a rented house on Malleswaram 18th cross.

Sharath from Davanagere had married Chetana 15 years back. The two reportedly had differences over financial matters and were fighting over it. On Monday, as Chetana had fever, the accused pretending to give her fever tablets gave her a sleeping pill.

When she was fast asleep, he killed her. After her death, he tried to mislead everybody saying that his wife fell from the cot. She was rushed to a nearby hospital with the help of his neighbours, but she died enroute. Suspecting his version, the victim’s relative filed a police complaint. The accused has been remanded in judicial custody.