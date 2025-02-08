CCB officer, head constable held for extortion in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Jayanagar police arrested two Central Crime Branch (CCB) officers along with an auto driver on Friday for allegedly extorting Rs 4 lakh from a businessman on January 5.

The accused have been identified as Assistant Sub-Inspector Sageer Ahmed, posted with the CCB, suspended head constable Yatheesh, and auto driver Sameer.

Police said a complaint was registered on Thursday by real estate dealer Nagarjun Ganesh. On the evening of January 5, Ahmed and Yatheesh stopped the businessman’s car near Jayanagar 5th Block. The businessman was carrying Rs 14.5 lakh in cash at the time.

The accused identified themselves as police officers, showed him a police ID, and falsely accused him of carrying narcotics in his vehicle. Under the guise of conducting a search, they entered the car and threatened to implicate him in a drug case unless he complied with their demands. They found a bag containing Rs 4 lakh, took the money, and fled after threatening him with dire consequences, police said.

After analyzing CCTV footage and other technical evidence, police arrested Ahmed and Yatheesh. It is suspected that the auto driver was a police informer and had told the CCB officer about the businessman carrying a big amount of cash, police said. The accused are being questioned.