Woman arrested for killing husband over property dispute in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 50-year-old woman was arrested for killing her husband after he willed his property near Bidadi in his sister’s name. The property, reportedly worth over Rs 3 crore at Hosur, is close to Bidadi Industrial Area.

The victim has been identified as C Cheluvaraju, while his wife Shantamma, 50, has been arrested.

The accused attacked her husband with a wooden log at 9.30 am on Thursday and later locked him in a cow shed. Cheluvaraju was inside the cow shed till 7.30 pm.

Her son returned from work in the evening and found his father in the cow shed. As there was no response from his father, the son immediately shifted him to a nearby private hospital where he was declared dead on arrival due to exhaustion and bleeding.