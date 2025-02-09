Woman arrested for killing husband over property dispute in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 50-year-old woman was arrested for killing her husband after he willed his property near Bidadi in his sister’s name. The property, reportedly worth over Rs 3 crore at Hosur, is close to Bidadi Industrial Area.
The victim has been identified as C Cheluvaraju, while his wife Shantamma, 50, has been arrested.
The accused attacked her husband with a wooden log at 9.30 am on Thursday and later locked him in a cow shed. Cheluvaraju was inside the cow shed till 7.30 pm.
Her son returned from work in the evening and found his father in the cow shed. As there was no response from his father, the son immediately shifted him to a nearby private hospital where he was declared dead on arrival due to exhaustion and bleeding.
Suspecting foul play behind the death, the hospital, after registering a medicolegal case, reported the matter to the police. The police rushed to the hospital and questioned the suspects, who claimed that he died after falling inside the cow shed. The police checked the CCTV footage at the spot, where the accused was seen beating her husband and dragging him inside the cow shed.
The woman has been remanded in judicial custody and is lodged at the Mandya prison. The victim’s children have not been arrested yet, as their role is yet to be established.
The couple reportedly had a strained relationship. The wife had also filed two complaints against her husband in the Bidadi police station which is under trial. Upset over the ill-treatment and police cases against him, the victim reportedly willed his property to his sister to take revenge against his wife.
The victim’s sister, a resident of Agara near HSR Layout, filed a police complaint against Shantamma and her two children.