Table and Stools, a weekly group, convenes to listen and support each other

On Sunday mornings, Table and Stools, a group started by a bunch of friends in their 20s, waits for you with murukku and warm smiles to hear stories you might have kept bottled up. From 8.45am to 11am, the group sets up at Cubbon Park, inviting you to share your thoughts, feelings, or memories in a welcoming and non-judgmental environment.
As Jino J Ampakkadu, one of the founders of Table and Stools shares, “More than storytelling, it’s the act of listening which holds the most importance here; anybody can be a storyteller, everybody wants to tell their stories. But how many people want to listen to another person’s stories? The main aim is to give the focus solely to the person sharing the story, making them feel heard.”
Starting from acknowledging the importance of listening while having a conversation, Ampakkadu continued to deeply think about the importance of being a good listener in a conversation, leading to him starting the group. “We have very warm smiles that attract a lot of people,” exclaims Ampakkadu, continuing, “Murukku reminds them of their younger days with their grandmas and grandpas.”
The one-on-one conversations are completely private, without the involvement of cameras, video recordings, or online platforms. The anonymity of it adds to the appeal. “Most often people find it easier to talk to strangers rather than people whom they know,” Ampakkadu explains. However, the initiative goes beyond mere conversation; it is about fostering connections in an increasingly disconnected world.
For the team, the experience is profound. “We are happy that we are able to bring a smile to another person’s world. Some days are sad and some are happier but we are glad that we are able to bring some sort of change to these people,” Ampakkadu concludes.