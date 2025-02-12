Table and Stools, a weekly group, convenes to listen and support each other

On Sunday mornings, Table and Stools, a group started by a bunch of friends in their 20s, waits for you with murukku and warm smiles to hear stories you might have kept bottled up. From 8.45am to 11am, the group sets up at Cubbon Park, inviting you to share your thoughts, feelings, or memories in a welcoming and non-judgmental environment.

As Jino J Ampakkadu, one of the founders of Table and Stools shares, “More than storytelling, it’s the act of listening which holds the most importance here; anybody can be a storyteller, everybody wants to tell their stories. But how many people want to listen to another person’s stories? The main aim is to give the focus solely to the person sharing the story, making them feel heard.”