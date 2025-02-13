Woman drowns in Huskur Lake in Bengaluru; friend alleges honour killing

BENGALURU: A 21-year-old woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Huskur Lake in Hebbagodi on the outskirts of the city on Monday.

R Sahana, a resident of Harohalli near Hosur, reportedly drowned in the lake between 12.30 pm and 1 pm.

Sahana’s boyfriend Nithin, in his statement, alleged that it was a case of honour killing as her parents opposed their relationship. Police arrested her father Ramamurthy, 52, a handloom employee, and released him on station bail.

Sahana was riding pillion with her father, who reportedly lost control over his two-wheeler on the lake bund. They both fell into the lake with the two-wheeler. Ramamurthy, however, swam to safety. He then went to the local police station and filed a complaint.

The incident occurred hours after Sahana’s parents learnt that she was in love with Nithin. She insisted that she will marry Nithin and not her relative, who her father wanted her to marry.

Nithin alleged that Ramamurthy murdered Sahana by pushing her into the lake and it was a case of honour killing.

Nithin told reporters on Tuesday that he was in love with Sahana and her parents learnt this just two days ago. On Sunday night, Ramamurthy telephoned Nithin and asked him to come to his friend’s house in Hebbagodi. During the meeting, Ramamurthy assaulted Sahana, opposing her relationship with Nithin. But Sahana insisted that she will marry Nithin and not her relative. Ramamurthy is alleged to have said that he will not allow Sahana to marry Nithin at any cost. Nithin’s mother also tried to convince Ramamurthy to allow his daughter to marry her son.

Ramamurthy left his friend’s house with Sahana, stating that he needs some time to take a decision. The incident occurred the same day.

“The accused, after his arrest, claimed that he did not sleep on Sunday night after learning that his daughter was in love with Nithin. Due to lack of sleep, he could not ride his two-wheeler properly and lost control over it. He and Sahana fell into the lake along with the two-wheeler,” said a police officer.

Hebbagodi police have registered a case of causing death by negligence.