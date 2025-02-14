Somanath: Setting up space parks next step forward

BENGALURU: Though Bengaluru has the highest PhD holders and a high research ecosystem, it is yet to see the development of a satellite, pointed out S Somanath, former chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). “Integration is lacking. Maybe a liquid engine or a software package of high calibre is lacking. A solution that will rewrite the software industry is not visible yet. I hope such a company comes up here that will be able to integrate and provide a full bright solution,” he said.

“Space data is very important. The data that we have been collecting is extremely huge. The entire groundwater perspective of this country is possible. The information on arid regions, water bodies and forests has a lot of value. The data is more democratic and available.

The data is generated by the government, but the monetisation is done by the public. There is a huge potential to convert this data into various possibilities,” said Somnath. He gave the example that ocean data can be collected and provided to fishermen to help them for a better catch.

Speaking in a panel discussion on ‘Future of Commercial Space’ at GIM on Thursday, Somanath specified the next steps for the space sector. “The first is the Rs 1,000-crore VC fund.

The purpose of the fund is not to fund any company, but to give confidence to investors that the company is seen by space professionals. It is not yet operational, but it will happen. Also, funds for startups have been implemented to scale up technologies. A grant of up to Rs 25 crore can be given to space startups.”

Next is the establishment of space parks across states. Facilities for startups can be established where they find investments for testing and validation. These will be under the state governments’ control, and run on a commercial basis, he added.

Jacob Gullish, Executive Director, Digital Economy Media, Entertainment, and Satcom, US-India Business Council, US Chamber of Commerce, talked about the perception of India in the international market. “India is on a tremendous journey.

From leadership to tapping the commercial capabilities, and changes in the policy, it has a big potential. Whether it is making semiconductors or software and space applications, Indian technology is the lead. ISRO has tremendous technology and the private sector has several ideas that can be leveraged.”