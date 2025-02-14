Two held for killing man mistaking him for thief in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Two persons were arrested for allegedly murdering a 34-year-old puncture shop owner, mistaking him for a thief, in HSR Layout police limits.

The incident happened on Sunday night. Puncture shop owner Syed Noorullah of Madina Nagar in Bommanahalli succumbed to injuries in hospital on Tuesday. The accused have been identified as N Prakash, 32, and M Kumar Gowda, 35.

Syed and Manikanta, helper at the puncture shop, went to have tea near a two-wheeler showroom on Hosur Road around 11.30 pm. When they did not get tea there, they went to another shop in the locality.

On the way, Syed saw some tyres on a vacant site and tried to take them to his shop. Meanwhile, the accused, who were sitting near the site, suspected Syed and Manikanta to be thieves and started questioning them. When they tried to escape, the accused chased them. The duo assaulted Syed and Manikanta with an iron rod and fled the spot.

“Syed, who suffered severe injuries, fell unconscious. Manikanta alerted Syed’s friends, who admitted him to NIMHANS. He was then shifted to Victoria Hospital, where he succumbed to injuries on Tuesday. Based on a complaint, the accused were arrested on Wednesday,”police said.