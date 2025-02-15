BBMP to spend Rs 4.30 crore to vaccinate 1.84L stray dogs

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) aims to vaccinate 1.84 lakh stray dogs under its jurisdiction with a newly introduced ‘combined vaccine’ in 2025-2026, announced BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath.

Speaking at the launch of the combined vaccine programme at the BBMP head office on Friday, Girinath stated this is the first time the corporation is administering a multi-disease vaccine for stray dogs. Of the total Rs 4.98 crore budget allocated for the programme, Rs 4.40 crore will be used for vaccination, while the remaining funds will be used for cold storage facilities.

According to Girinath, BBMP Animal Husbandry Department has been successfully implementing the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme and anti-rabies vaccination (ARV) for stray dogs within the corporation limits.

However, he stressed the need for a combined vaccination programme to prevent deadly infectious diseases in stray dogs. Of the 2.79 lakh stray dogs identified in BBMP’s 2023 survey, more than 50% are currently undergoing the combined vaccination programme.