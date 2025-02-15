Four arrested as Vijayapura cops crack Harijan murder case

VIJAYAPURA: Less than three days after the brutal murder of notorious criminal Bagappa Harijan, the Vijayapura police have arrested four accused. It may be noted that the murder had taken place in Madina Nagar under Gandhi Chowk Police Station limits on Tuesday night. “We have arrested four accused. All of them will be remanded to judicial custody. If needed, we will seek their custody from the court for further interrogation,” said SP Police Laxman Nimbargi.

The arrested are Prakash alias Pintu Lakshmana Melnikeri (26); Rahul Bheemashankar Talakeri (20); Renuka Kamble (20); and Manikantha alias Gadigeppa Shankrappa Benakoppa (27). Weapons and vehicles used in the crime have been seized, he said.

He added that the murder was committed by a group of assailants, led by Prakash, who attacked Harijan with a pistol, axe, and machete.

Based on a complaint filed by the deceased’s daughter, Gangubai Harijan, a case has been registered. Detailing the incidents that led to the murder, he said Harijan had financial dealings with advocate Ravi Malinakeri, who was murdered in Vijayapura City a few months ago.

“Following Ravi’s murder, Harijan allegedly pressured Ravi’s younger brother, Prakash Melikaeri, to transfer his brother’s wealth to him. This angered Prakash to the extent that he decided to eliminate Bagappa,” the SP added.