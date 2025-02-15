Woman raped, murdered near Hassan Railway junction

HASSAN: The body of an unidentified 40-year-old woman was found at an under-construction tower wagon shed building, attached to Hassan Railway Junction on Thursday evening.

The railway police said the miscreant had smashed her head with bricks, after allegedly raping her in one of the rooms. The police have not yet identified the victim.

The police have shifted the body to the mortuary at Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences (HIMS), and are making efforts to identify her.

A source said the victim might have migrated from a neighbouring state and was working as a construction worker in the same building site. Fingerprint experts and the sniffer dog squad have arrived on the scene to gather clues.

Site engineer of the yard re-modelling railway stations Pavan CM, in his complaint, said he came to know of the incident through Kumar, a labourer. The railway police registered a murder case and are investigating.

HEADLESS BODY OF SENIOR CITIZEN FOUND IN CHINTAMANI

CHINTAMANI: The headless body of a senior citizen was found near Yagnyavalka temple in Chintamani, Chikballapur district on Thursday. The deceased is Muniyappa (65), a resident of Gowdanathatha Gadda village in Srinivasapura taluk. He worked as a mason in Chintamani. The incident came to light when a pack of stray dogs were found near the body, and were dragging the head.

The villagers noticed it and immediately alerted the police. SP Kushal Chowksey said the police are probing the case in all angles. Preliminary investigation revealed that Muniyappa was facing health issues. However, a technical team has been assigned in the case. A source said the deceased had two wives.