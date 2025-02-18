Fake cop robs man of 21g gold jewellery in Odisha

BENGALURU: A 42-year-old man was attacked and extorted by a miscreant masquerading as a policeman when he and his wife were talking in their car after parking it on the service road of the Bengaluru-Mysuru access-controlled highway.
The incident happened near Dasappanadoddi in Bidadi around 8.30 pm on February 6, the second such robbery that evening.
The victim, G Nagesh, a resident of Medanahalli in Bidadi, filed a complaint with the police on February 13.
The accused, who was carrying a handcuff, arrived on a two-wheeler and threatened the victim with arrest for illegal activity inside the car. He also attacked Nagesh and escaped with around 21 gram of gold jewellery. The Bidadi police have registered a case.
A similar robbery happened on the same stretch in the evening of February 6. HC Nagesh (35), a BWSSB contract worker, was attacked and robbed by a miscreant in the guise of a policeman. The victim from Malur in Channapatna was returning home from work in his car.
Near Jayapura Gate on the service road of the highway, the accused, who came on a bike, stopped the car on the pretext of checking the vehicle documents. When the victim opened the door, the accused attacked him on his leg. After taking cash and gold jewellery from the victim, the accused fled.
The victim is undergoing treatment in a hospital in Maddur for his fractured leg. The Ramanagara rural police have registered a case.