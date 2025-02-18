Woman GP president hangs four-year-old daughter, self

BENGALURU: A 34-year-old gram panchayat president died by suicide after killing her four-year-old daughter at MS Ramaiah Layout in Nagasandra in Bagalagunte police station limits on Sunday evening. Her husband’s alleged illicit relationship is said to be the reason behind the incident.

The deceased have been identified as GK Shruthi, gram panchayat president of a village in Pavagada taluk of Tumakuru district, and her daughter G Roshini. Shruthi met her husband Gopalakrishna of Pavagada taluk when he worked as an auditor at a panchayat office. They fell in love and got married 10 years back. They have two children.

Her eight-year-old son was sleeping in a room on the ground floor when his mother took the extreme step. The incident came to light after the boy went to the first floor in search of his mother and found her hanging. She had also hanged her daughter to death and left a death note.

“Shruthi reportedly told her husband to stop the affair, but Gopalakrishna did not pay heed. There were rumours that Gopalakrishna sustained injuries in a road accident while rushing to Bengaluru after hearing the news. However, there is no confirmation on this,” said an officer.

Based on a complaint from the woman’s brother, Shashidhar, police have registered a case of abatement of suicide (BNS 108) against Gopalakrishna and his paramour. Shruthi has also been booked for murdering (BNS 103) her daughter. Her husband is yet to be arrested.