Police detain pregnant woman beyond permissible hours in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A four-month pregnant woman was allegedly detained beyond permissible hours in the Sheshadripuram police station on Thursday. It is alleged the the woman along with her husband spent over eight hours in the police station till 10 pm.

The police stated that on Thursday, a woman visited K C General Hospital with her husband for a regular check-up. During the Aadhaar card verification, medical staff noticed that she was 18 years, 1 month, and 20 days old.

However, since she was already four months pregnant, the hospital staff reported an MLC (Medico-Legal Case) regarding the woman being pregnant before turning 18. She was called for questioning and a suo motu case was registered, the police said.

It was alleged that police brought the woman and her husband to the station around 2 pm, and detained them until 10 pm. As per the protocol, no woman can be kept in a police station post 6 pm, and has to be shifted to a detention centre run by the state.

Speaking to reporters, Additional Police Commissioner Vikash Kumar Vikash said that a departmental inquiry has been initiated. He added that a report has been requested on the matter and instructions have been given to the Central Division DCP and the Sheshadripuram Sub-Division ACP to investigate the allegations against the Sheshadripuram police officers.