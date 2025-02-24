Drinking water wastage, 112 cases booked in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: With summer approaching and many parts of the city staring at possible water crises, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has cracked down against unnecessary wastage of drinking water, registering 112 cases in the past week and collecting fines amounting to Rs 5.60 lakh.

The water board had issued a circular on February 17, to curb the misuse of drinking water and ensure an adequate supply for all residents. Accordingly, it has intensified its campaign against the unnecessary wastage of drinking water. BWSSB officials have identified and penalised 112 violations.

The South Zone recorded the highest number of cases at 33, followed by the West Zone and East Zone with 28 cases each, and the North Zone with 23 cases. Fines have been imposed, and steps are being taken to recover the penalties from offenders, an official release stated.

Under Sections 33 and 34 of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Act, 1964, the use of drinking water for activities such as vehicle cleaning, gardening, construction, entertainment, decorative fountains, and other non-drinking purposes in cinema halls and malls is prohibited. Despite these regulations, many individuals and entities have continued to misuse clean water, ignoring the looming water crisis, the release added.

BWSSB Chairman Dr Ram Prasath Manohar emphasised that drinking water is transported to Bengaluru from nearly 100 kilometers away, making it a precious resource. He urged the public to avoid wastage and collaborate with the Board to ensure equitable water distribution to all areas and residents in need.

The Chairman also added that the fine campaign would be expanded in the coming days to further deter water misuse.