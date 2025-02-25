Karnataka cop held on charges of sexually assaulting 17-yr-old rape survivor

BENGALURU: A police constable, who allegedly sexually assaulted a 17-year-old rape victim on the pretext of helping her, was arrested by the Mico Layout police. Arun Thonepa, a police constable attached to the Bommanahalli police station, was arrested along with Vicky, the victim’s boyfriend, against whom her mother had filed a case.

The victim’s mother had approached the Bommanahalli police station to file a complaint against Vicky when the constable became close to the victim on the pretext of helping her.

According to the FIR registered on February 13 at the Mico Layout police station, the victim’s mother stated that Vicky, a neighbour, became close to her daughter.

He promised to marry her but repeatedly sexually assaulted her and later in May 2024 he physically assaulted and threatened her. On December 18, the victim and her mother went to the police station to register a complaint. Constable Arun assured her to help her in the case and also to find a job.

Later, in a span of one week, the constable took her to a hotel room in BTM Layout thrice, where he allegedly raped her after making her consume alcohol, the FIR states.

The FIR also mentions that the constable threatened the victim, saying he had private videos of her and would release them on social media if she told anyone about the incident. The Mico Layout police said the duo was booked under POCSO Act.

SECURITY GUARD BOOKED FOR ASSAULTING MINOR

In another incident, a class ten student was allegedly sexually assaulted by a security guard, after which the HAL police registered a POCSO case against the accused. Police sources said that the victim’s mother filed a complaint on Sunday night, stating that a 28-year-old security guard had allegedly sexually assaulted their 17-year-old daughter. Sources also said the security guard and the victim had been in a relationship for the last two years. However, a recent dispute between the duo, exposed their relationship.