Airports Authority of India official gets mail on bomb threat to Kempegowda International Airport

BENGALURU: The Airport police on Monday registered an FIR on a complaint from a top official of the Airports Authority of India in connection with a mail he received about a bomb threat to the Kempegowda International Airport and an unnamed local school. A case has been filed against various sections of BNS.

According to the police, the mail was opened at the Alpha-1 building, where the AAI office is located, by its General Manager (Co-ordination in Charge) Arun Kumar A T on Monday morning. It had been sent on Sunday from an individual who identified as Shilpa Prati.

A top airport source said, “In line with protocol, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, Central Industrial Security Force and authorities of airport operator, Bangalore International Airport Limited, were immediately alerted. A complaint was then filed at the BIAL police station by Arun Kumar.”

The mail from Shilpa said she overhead her neighbour Prabhakar speaking to unknown people on phone about an explosion threat. “There is plan for bomb explosion next week in some school and airport,” her communication stressed in capital letters.