Airports Authority of India official gets mail on bomb threat to Kempegowda International Airport

BENGALURU: The Airport police on Monday registered an FIR on a complaint from a top official of the Airports Authority of India in connection with a mail he received about a bomb threat to the Kempegowda International Airport and an unnamed local school. A case has been filed against various sections of BNS.
According to the police, the mail was opened at the Alpha-1 building, where the AAI office is located, by its General Manager (Co-ordination in Charge) Arun Kumar A T on Monday morning. It had been sent on Sunday from an individual who identified as Shilpa Prati.
A top airport source said, “In line with protocol, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, Central Industrial Security Force and authorities of airport operator, Bangalore International Airport Limited, were immediately alerted. A complaint was then filed at the BIAL police station by Arun Kumar.”
The mail from Shilpa said she overhead her neighbour Prabhakar speaking to unknown people on phone about an explosion threat. “There is plan for bomb explosion next week in some school and airport,” her communication stressed in capital letters.
Prabhakar was heard demanding cash immediately after the bomb explodes. “He told the caller that he wanted to pay his car loan and fund his son’s education with the amount he would receive. A cash bag and a phone too were in his possession,” it added.
Asked if it was likely a hoax, the source said, “It cannot be said until a thorough investigation is done.”
The FIR said cases have been booked against an unknown person under BNS 2023 under sections 125 (Act endangering human life or personal safety of others), 351 (4) (threat to cause death or grievous hurt) and 353 (1) (b) statement or false information with intent to cause alarm or against public tranquillity.
Asked if any arrests have been made, a top cop said steps were being taken to trace the location from where the mail had been sent. It did not have any contact number or address, he added.
