From rote to wonder: How science edu evolved from facts to curiosity

H2O is water. CO2 is carbon dioxide. Gravity pulls everything down. Decades ago, science was often taught as a collection of facts to memorise — definitions, formulas, and rigid laws that left little room for wonder. A teacher would write equations on the blackboard, which students would copy, and the lesson would go on. But over the years, science became more about questions.

Today, science education is not just about learning concepts but experiencing them — through exploration and a sense of curiosity that makes students see the world differently. This transformation, experts say, was not just about teaching but a fundamental shift in how science was perceived.

For the longest time, it was seen as a subject perfect for securing a job, promising stability rather than excitement. Senior scientists recall that many pursued science degrees primarily for career opportunities, rather than a genuine interest in understanding the subject. But over the years, that mindset changed. Science became a topic of passion, a discipline for those who wanted to learn, explore and teach, rather than just a stepping stone to employment.

“Science is no longer just a subject people study to get a job — it has become a field of curiosity, learning and teaching,” said Dr BS Shylaja, a visiting scientist at Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium. Over the years, science has grown into an area of genuine interest, attracting those eager to understand its concepts, she said.