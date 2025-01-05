‘Prepare comprehensive plan to revive Vrishabhavati Valley’: BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath

BENGALURU: BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath instructed water board officials to prepare a comprehensive plan to prevent sewage from polluting Vrishabhavati Valley.

Addressing a meeting held on Saturday regarding the revitalisation of Vrishabhavati Valley, he instructed officials of the corporation, water board, and pollution control board to tackle the issue effectively.

Girinath instructed officials to identify and list all sewage entry points into the valley, including potential violations by apartments discharging untreated sewage. He urged inspections to ensure waste water treatment plants in residential complexes are functional and demanded a detailed report on the status of sewage treatment plants (STPs), including plans for constructing new ones.

He also called for measures to redirect sewage entering the valley through pipelines to STPs.

Highlighting the ecological importance of the valley, he noted that 42 lakes converge in the Vrishabhavati catchment area. He directed officials to identify and clear encroachments with the help of land surveyors and follow up on pending cases with the Revenue Deputy Commissioner.

To prevent littering, Girinath proposed fencing sensitive areas and deploying JCBs for desilting. He instructed officials to completely dredge Vrishabhavati Valley and ensure the smooth flow of water.

“Vrishabhavati Valley will come up within the municipal limits in a 28.08 km radius. V-100 Valley will come up from Sankey Lake to Bangalore University for 14.04 km, while V-200 Valley will come up from Goraguntepalya (Peenya Metro Station) to Bangalore University for 14.04 km,” Girinath informed.