Drunk man strangles mom to death in Bengaluru, kills self

BENGALURU: In a heart-wrenching incident, a 21-year-old youth, under the influence of alcohol, allegedly strangled his mother with a mobile charging cable, and later ended his own life by hanging, at their residence in Old Chandapura on the outskirts of the city, on Saturday night.

The deceased has been identified as Lakshmi Devi (41), a daily wage worker, whose son Ramesh worked as a hotel employee. Lakshmi is survived by her husband, a security guard, and another son. The family, originally from Chitradurga, was residing in Old Chandapura in Surya City.

Police sources said Lakshmi and Ramesh got into a heated argument after Ramesh came home intoxicated on Saturday night. Ramesh, who often drank and argued with his mother, lost control and in a fit of rage, strangled her with a mobile charging cable. After committing the crime, he hanged himself from the ceiling fan. Family members who later visited the house found both Ramesh and Lakshmi dead, and alerted the police.

A case was registered and investigation is on to ascertain the reason behind the deaths.