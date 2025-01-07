ED raided BBMP head office over alleged 2016 borewell scam to the tune of Rs 900 crore

BENGALURU: Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials raided the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner's office on Tuesday.

A team of seven ED officials searched the office of BBMP Chief Engineer Prahlad at the central office at 11 am.

The ED conducted this raid in connection with allegations of a 900 crore scam in a borewell drilled by BBMP in 2016.

Information has been received that the AEs and AEEs who worked in the field were also questioned during the same period.

BJP leader NR Ramesh had raised the issue and also filed a complaint, based on which the raid is said to have been conducted.