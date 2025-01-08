Man ends life in Bengaluru, business partner booked

BENGALURU: A 48-year-old businessman ended his life by hanging himself in a lodge in the Hulimavu police station limits on Monday evening. The police registered an abetment of suicide case against his business partner.

The deceased has been identified as Kalol Dutta, a resident of Akshay Nagar, who ran a food catering business for private hospitals.

The police said that Dutta ended his life in BNS Comforts lodge in Arakere. The lodge staff knocked on the door. After they did not receive a response for a long time, and upon opening it using a spare key, they found Dutta hanging from the ceiling fan. They immediately alerted the police. The police rushed to the spot and inspected the room. Based on a complaint filed by Dutta’s wife, R. Sajini Dutta, an abetment of suicide case has been registered against Dutta’s business partner Mariswamy AJ, the police said.

The police further added that, according to Sajini, her husband and Mariswamy had started a food catering business for private hospitals. After the COVID-19 pandemic, the business suffered losses, and Mariswamy allegedly blamed her husband for the financial loss.

Mariswamy took over a few profitable hospital contracts while Dutta mortgaged gold to sustain the business. Sajini claimed that Mariswamy mentally harassed and pressured her husband. Ten days ago, Mariswamy called Dutta, demanding his share and allegedly insulted and threatened him, which led to Dutta’s extreme step, the police said.

Further investigation are on.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)