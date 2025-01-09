ASHA workers reject govt’s Rs 9,500 offer

BENGALURU: The ongoing protest by ASHA workers in Bengaluru entered the second day on Wednesday, with Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao visiting the protest venue at Freedom Park. The workers, who are demanding a fixed monthly honorarium of Rs 15,000, were offered Rs 9,500 in advance by the minister. However, ASHA workers rejected the minister’s offer.
Currently, ASHA workers receive a fixed honorarium of Rs 8,000, with additional incentives based on their performance, which are linked to central government grants. Rao clarified that the current average payout to ASHA workers, including honorarium and incentives, is approximately Rs 9,500 per month.
He assured that this amount could be advanced to the workers while emphasising that incentives depend on the activities recorded on the RCH portal.
In addition to addressing the financial aspects, the minister promised to discuss the possibility of increasing the honorarium with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during the upcoming budget session.
He acknowledged the workers’ demand for scheduled holidays and assured them that their request would be taken into consideration. He urged the ASHA workers to end their protest and cooperate in providing essential health services.
However, rejecting the offer, the workers emphasised their demand for a fixed honorarium of Rs 15,000, without any reductions, and vowed to continue the protest.