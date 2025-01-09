Karnataka CM warns policemen against nexus with real estate mafia

The government is always ready to provide necessary facilities and establish new stations for the department. The government will continue its police housing scheme to address their needs,” Siddaramaiah said.

“Police must not join hands with the real estate mafia under any circumstances. Supporting such activities will not be tolerated by the government. Constables, sub-inspectors and inspectors bear most of the workload and their well-being is also our responsibility,” he added.

He said the state police have earned the reputation of being one of the best forces in the country. Police must ensure the safety and security of women and children in particular. He also asked the CM to continue the Police Gruha scheme.

On the new police quarters, the home minister said a private builder would have charged a minimum of Rs 4 crore for the same size of unit. But the state police constructed each unit at a cost of Rs 28 lakh. We had met the Union home minister and asked him to provide Rs 1,600 crore to build 5,000 houses for police personnel.

But the Central government has not responded. If the Centre gives funds, we will be in a position to provide residential quarters to every police personnel. Of 1,060 police stations, about 200 stations across the state are still working in rented premises. Now we are constructing new police stations,” the home minister added.