Man stabs father to death after stabbing wife, father over domestic dispute

BENGALURU: A domestic dispute between a man and his wife turned into a tragedy, resulting in the murder of his father after he stabbed his wife, father, and a neighbour. The incident occurred on Wednesday, and the 58-year-old man succumbed to his injuries on Friday morning. The Chandra Layout police arrested the accused.

The deceased has been identified as Allah Bakash (58), a resident of Metro Layout. The accused is Saleem Pasha (39).

The police stated that Pasha had a heated argument with his wife on Wednesday, during which his father intervened to stop the fight. A neighbour also stepped in and tried to calm them down.

In a fit of rage, Pasha attacked and stabbed the trio with a kitchen knife. All three were rushed to a nearby hospital.

While his wife and the neighbour were discharged from the hospital on Thursday, Bakash, who sustained multiple stab wounds to the abdomen, succumbed to injuries on Friday morning. The police registered a murder case against Pasha.