NIA chargesheets ninth accused in Bengaluru prison radicalisation case linked to LeT

BENGALURU: The National Investigation Agency on Friday chargesheeted a ninth accused in the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) linked Bengaluru prison radicalisation case.

In the supplementary chargesheet filed before the NIA Special Court here, Vikram Kumar alias Chota Usman, a resident of Begusarai in Bihar, has been charged under various sections of the IPC and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and the Explosive Substances Act.

The case is related to seizure of arms, ammunition and digital devices, including two walkie-talkies, from the accused persons, who had allegedly conspired to commit terror activities in Bengaluru.

The conspiracy was aimed at promoting the proscribed terrorist organisation LeT’s goal to disrupt India’s unity, integrity, security and sovereignty, the NIA, which took over the case from the Bengaluru City Police in October 2023, stated.

“Accused Vikram Kumar had come in contact with T Naseer, a life convict in a terror case, at the Bengaluru Central Prison. Along with others, Vikram, who was then in jail in a murder case, was radicalised by Naseer. Following his release, Vikram remained in touch with Naseer and absconding accused Junaid Ahmed,” the NIA said.

In May 2023, acting on Junaid’s instructions, Vikram collected a parcel containing hand grenades and walkie-talkies from Ambala, Haryana, and delivered it to other accused in Bengaluru. The arms etc were intended to facilitate Naseer’s escape during a court transfer. Junaid Ahmed also funded Vikram as part of the conspiracy to further the LeT activities.