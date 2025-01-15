Experts call for detailed geological study before further construction in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: With construction activities commercial, residential, and civil increasing across the state, particularly in and around Bengaluru, geologists and experts suggest that a detailed geological study be undertaken for the city before any further expansion.

Geologists point out that the soil in Bengaluru, Mysuru, and surrounding areas is silty and red, and the region is made up of metamorphic granite rock called Peninsular Gneiss. “The soil is not thick, and we hit the rock surface at shallow depths. Any construction on these structures is strong, but that does not mean you should go for unplanned construction everywhere,” said a geological expert from IISc.