Labourer rapes, kills 6-year-old girl, thrashed

The victim’s parents, who are from Nepal, were working at an under-construction building in Hoysala Nagar. On Monday evening, the victim was alone in the building while her parents had gone out. Abhishek lured her with chocolates and took her inside the same building, and sexually assaulted her. When she started screaming in pain, he reportedly covered her mouth tightly to stop her from shouting. The girl suffocated to death.

On returning, her parents started looking for her as they couldn’t spot her. After finding her body, the parents raised an alarm and locals rushed to the spot. One of the locals had last seen the child with Abhishek and passed on the information.

Locals fanned out and nabbed him, and when he tried to flee, they attacked him with wooden planks. Police, who rushed to the spot, resorted to a mild lathicharge to disperse the mob as the residents refused to hand him over to the police.

Police shifted the body for an autopsy. Investigations are on.