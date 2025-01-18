Doctors: Obesity could be next major health challenge for Karnataka

BENGALURU: Over 1,000 individuals - 532 male and 501 female - in Kolar district alone have been found to be obese, according to the health department’s ongoing BMI screening survey. The survey, started earlier this year with Kolar as the first district, aims to understand the extent of the rising obesity prevalence, particularly among children.

Speaking to TNIE, doctors warned that obesity could become the next major non-communicable disease (NCD). Experts once again cautioned against sugary, preservative-laden foods that contribute to unhealthy weight gain. They explained that, unlike other cells, fat cells possess a “memory”. Once these cells expand or multiply, they remember to store fat, making it challenging for the body to avoid health complications.

Preservatives in processed foods contribute to obesity by disrupting the body’s natural metabolism and hormonal balance, doctors said, adding that many preservatives are designed to extend shelf life but often contain high levels of sodium, sugar, or unhealthy fats, which lead to increased calorie intake. This imbalance may trigger cravings, overeating, and fat storage. Regular consumption of preservative-laden foods can also lead to inflammation, which is linked to obesity.

Dr Parimala V Thirumalesh, Senior Consultant - Neonatology and Pediatrics at Aster CMI Hospital, explained that fat cells have memory, meaning what children eat early on can affect their metabolism and health later in life. Eating sugary and processed foods in childhood create a preference for unhealthy options, making it harder to adopt balanced diets as they grow older. This early exposure can also lead to fat cells that resist change, she said.

Dr Ramraj VN, Consultant Surgical Gastroenterology at Fortis Hospital, explained that excess weight can lead to various digestive problems, such as acid reflux (GERD), gallstones, liver diseases like non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). It can also worsen conditions like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

The reasons behind these problems are complex, involving changes in gut hormones, inflammation, and digestion and in some cases, medications, or surgeries like bariatric surgery, may be recommended to help patients reach and maintain a healthier weight, Dr Ramraj said.