Whine with wine

BENGALURU: A new year with new beginnings, at least that’s what everyone goes on about. I don’t mean to sound like a Debbie-Downer but, December has always been a month that held some nasty surprises for me. I could never trust a ‘December’ unequivocally!
Of course, for years, I went along with all the hoopla that surrounded the yuletide and holiday season, but deep down there would always be a niggling fear. Maybe I willed it on myself or as the new-age gurus say I ‘intended’ it this way, but…lo and behold!
The ‘holiday-horriblus’ caught up with me! I lost two friends, took a tumble (very unromantically fell out of bed), luckily didn’t break any bones but caught the floor with my chin and now have a nasty bruise! Ah yes! In this whole melee I came down with a horrible case of food poisoning and have a persistent rash (no folks, not my other half) that doesn’t seem to go away.
We are barely into January, and I lost another good friend (the grand-dame) of Bangalore society. It doesn’t seem to let up and my mood is becoming way more pensive and reflective. I have retreated into my ‘lazy-boy’ chair and can spend hours there, till I shake myself out of my reverie.
I had to travel to Mumbai on work and the very elegant Begum of Pataudi, Sharmila Tagore was seated beside me. I saw her tight face and completely silent demeanour and felt very sad for her as a mom myself. Her son fighting for his life, attacked by a stranger as he tried to protect his family. I felt thankful that all the misfortunes were directed towards me and not my children. I felt grateful!
Wine soirees and their ilk are becoming quite popular in namma ooru. My friend Sonal Holland, the first recipient of the Master-of-Wine title in India was in our city to conduct a masterclass for the Grover-Vineyards people showcasing their most premium wines at The Ritz-Carlton.
The wine soiree at their roof-top restaurant, Bang was a merry mix of all age groups with one thing in common…wine. Everyone was buzzed and merry as the wine was the star of the show and seemed to come out of and endless barrels.
The upbeat mood and ambiance set the mood for the good times ahead for this year. Grover’s young, resident sommelier, Supriya Anand, was surprisingly knowledgeable and very eager to familiarise the guests to the wine. An educational evening which was both fun and informative.
All the wonderful, strong and inspirational women in my life celebrate their ‘coming-to Earth-days’ with gusto and aplomb! I love the way Aloma Lobo celebrated hers! Initially her party was supposed to be a surprise, with her daughters and husband David conspiring to give her a good time.
Only a few of her near and dear ones were invited (all very hush-hush), but there is nothing that slips past my eagle-eyed friend! A string of fairy lights welcomed us through her beautiful heritage bungalow, where one could hear strains of music wafting across in the chill of the night. We danced to some songs that tugged at your nostalgia strings, laughed till we were blue in the face and conversed like there was no tomorrow.
Every time I complain and whine, the universe shows me how fortunate I am.
