Whine with wine

BENGALURU: A new year with new beginnings, at least that’s what everyone goes on about. I don’t mean to sound like a Debbie-Downer but, December has always been a month that held some nasty surprises for me. I could never trust a ‘December’ unequivocally!

Of course, for years, I went along with all the hoopla that surrounded the yuletide and holiday season, but deep down there would always be a niggling fear. Maybe I willed it on myself or as the new-age gurus say I ‘intended’ it this way, but…lo and behold!

The ‘holiday-horriblus’ caught up with me! I lost two friends, took a tumble (very unromantically fell out of bed), luckily didn’t break any bones but caught the floor with my chin and now have a nasty bruise! Ah yes! In this whole melee I came down with a horrible case of food poisoning and have a persistent rash (no folks, not my other half) that doesn’t seem to go away.

We are barely into January, and I lost another good friend (the grand-dame) of Bangalore society. It doesn’t seem to let up and my mood is becoming way more pensive and reflective. I have retreated into my ‘lazy-boy’ chair and can spend hours there, till I shake myself out of my reverie.

I had to travel to Mumbai on work and the very elegant Begum of Pataudi, Sharmila Tagore was seated beside me. I saw her tight face and completely silent demeanour and felt very sad for her as a mom myself. Her son fighting for his life, attacked by a stranger as he tried to protect his family. I felt thankful that all the misfortunes were directed towards me and not my children. I felt grateful!