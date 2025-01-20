Becoming one’s own sandalwood

KOCHI: A deep, wise voice echoes within the walls, and children are immediately immersed in its soulful eloquence. Their curious eyes search for answers, eager to speak up and share their perspectives. Shobha Tharoor Srinivasan, with a copy of her recent book Sandalwood’s Story, looks at the children with excitement.

Her expressions change with every turn in the story as if she is reading the book for the first time. Taking all of us into a world of imagination and innocence, bringing the story to life.

Sandalwood’s Story tells the tales of a resilient sandalwood tree reassuring the other trees of the beauty of being unique and different. Throughout this narrative, Shobha connects the story of human experiences, affirming to children that despite their differences, they are special in their own ways.

“It’s very important to understand that we’re all part of a shared planet, that we’re all part of the same world, that even though we may look different, speak different languages, eat different things, we are all ultimately part of humanity... Children need to understand that even if they’re different, even if their friends are different, they’re all children with similar impulses and universal hearts. We all have families. We all care about each other. That kind of thinking is important,” says Shobha, as we meet her at a reading session in Bengaluru.

In a world that thrives on expectations, Sandalwood’s Story comes as a light reminder to love oneself and embrace one’s uniqueness. Through her narration of animals and plants, Srinivasan tries to anthropomorphise the characters, so that children can empathise and identify with the characters, and learn from them.