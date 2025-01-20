Blackout poetry: Playful path to overcoming writing anxiety

BENGALURU: Even among those of us who are avid readers, ready to get lost in words whenever we get the chance – there are many who find poetry intimidating to read, and even more so when it comes to writing it. Blackout poetry, a form of ‘found poetry’ involving blacking out sections of an existing text like a newspaper article or page from an old book to create a poem, is a fun activity that might just change your mind.

“One of the things that I hear often is ‘I can’t write poetry’. I use blackout poetry as an exercise to remove this anxiety – it unlocks something in the brain where you begin to see poetically. Something happens in that finding effort – It’s as if the poem is there, and if you are quiet, it will speak to you,” says Kala Krishnan Ramesh, poet and author of the Murugan trilogy who teaches undergraduate creative writing students.

Noting students’ responses, she says, “They begin with confusion, thinking ‘How are we going to do this?’ And then, once they’ve done one or two practice ones, there’s a great deal of fun and lightness, and I don’t know anyone that hasn’t really enjoyed doing it.”

The process is a playful exercise for Jade, who frequently hosts blackout poetry workshops that are attended by writers and lay-persons alike. “The process is very playful – you can start with a newspaper or a page book and connect one interesting word to another,” they say. According to them, becoming aware of your emotions and letting them take the lead can help with getting started.