Thriving or Surviving?

BENGALURU: In a short time, Bengaluru has gone from being a sleepy city to the IT capital of India with people across the nation coming here to build successful careers. But how does the city fare in supporting working women?

A recently released survey conducted by the Avtar Group put Bengaluru right at the top – overtaking Chennai, Mumbai, and Hyderabad to become the best city for working women in India, based on criteria like city liveability, safety, women’s representation in employment, inclusivity of women in organisations across industries, transport, quality of life, and more. We asked professionals – is Bengaluru really the best place for working women?

KM Chaitanya, film director

The Kannada film industry has to go a long way in terms of inclusion. While we have a lot of women actors; technicians and women directors are few.

The scenario is changing now with more and more women stepping in and becoming cinematographers, editors, associate directors and quite a few successful directors. In terms of creating a safe working environment, there’s much that needs to be done. We need a committee of women who will oversee complaints about any kind of harassment at the workplace in the film industry.

Lahari, advertising professional

Within the creative industry in Bengaluru, there’s an expectation to put in extra hours regardless of your gender. But when you end up staying in the office until midnight, there are no provisions to get home safely. This is especially uncomfortable for women who travel great distances to get to work. Corporations tend to have better facilities for women employees but the contrast is very stark.

Anumitra Ghosh Dastidar, chef

I have worked all over India – in Mumbai, Delhi, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Goa, Kolkata, Guwahati, and Bengaluru. In the F&B industry, the ratio of women working as chefs is very low – it’s a very male-dominated field. But Bengaluru has more possibilities. When I worked in Goa, no bus was available after 6pm so we would give earlier shifts to women. But here, there are women in my team who take the bus home at 10pm and feel safe doing so and we have not had any issues.