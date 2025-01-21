Torn between holding on and letting go

BENGALURU: The profound grief of losing a loved is one of those human experiences that nobody wants but everybody goes through. Suddenly, or slowly, they slip away from this world, leaving behind heartbreak that one must learn to live with.

What is also left behind are objects – maybe a wedding ring your mother never took off, maybe a grandfather’s rocking chair where he read the paper every morning, or maybe the room where a relative remained bedridden – viscerally evoking a time, a moment, or memory where the one you loved was beside you.

It is these objects, and the memories they evoke that exObjects (Om Books International; Rs 695), an anthology compiled by Shinie Antony and AT Boyle, delves into through the personal accounts of 11 different writers. “What do we do with this stuff? We, the living, sort it out, give it away, throw some, keep some.

Slowly these objects, pixelating dully in the background until then as mundane possessions of others, come to mean something more. They become more ours than theirs, those who are gone. In time grief loses its raw flamboyance and settles down into a prosaic number of finite things left behind, those articles of continuum and belonging, carrying within them, words and voices, quirks and little eccentricities. Entire people, actually,” says Antony.