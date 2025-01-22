Indigo passengers stuck inside flight inside Bengaluru airport as staff not around to help them alight

BENGALURU: Around 150 passengers on an Indigo flight from Jaipur to Bengaluru recently experienced an unusual delay after the flight arrived at Kempegowda International Airport. The ground staff, who were supposed to help the passengers disembark from the aircraft, were missing, causing passengers to remain inside the aircraft for 30 minutes.

Flight No. 6E 373 had a scheduled departure time of 11:05 pm from Jaipur on Saturday (January 18), but it took off only at 12:20 am on Sunday (January 19), a 75-minute delay.

The A320 aircraft reached the runway of Terminal 1 only around 3 am.

Flyer Aniruddha Das, an advertising professional who was visiting Bengaluru on a business trip, told TNIE, “Since the flight left late and reached only by 3 am, most people on board were sleeping. The flight was full. Just after we landed, a bigger disappointment was in store as the Flight Captain announced that we had to stay inside the aircraft for some time due to the non-availability of ground staff.”

Das added that this was a completely unexpected scenario.

“I fly frequently and have been given all kinds of reasons for the delays passengers have to endure during travel. It is the first time I’ve heard that ground staff were not available at the airport. Since most flyers were too tired, there were no angry scenes and everyone kept waiting patiently in their seats. It must have been nearly half an hour,” he added.