Bengaluru Gym trainer arrested for murdering rowdy over gold loan

BENGALURU: Bagalur police arrested a gym trainer in connection with the murder of a rowdy-sheeter, who was shot dead and whose body was allegedly burned earlier this month, in Pennagaram police station jurisdiction in Tamil Nadu.

The accused has been identified as Brijesh (35), a resident of Bharathinagar who was running a gym. He was also listed as a rowdy about three years ago. The deceased, Gunashekar (30), was a rowdy-sheeter listed at Bagalur police station.

Police said Brijesh used to smuggle fake gold from Punjab and sell it in Bengaluru through Gunashekar. They had pledged fake gold through Gunashekar’s relative at a finance company to secure funds. When the finance company found out the gold was fake, they demanded the money back and threatened to file a police complaint. Gunashekar began pressuring Brijesh to return the money. He also started exposing Brijesh’s fake gold dealings to others, which enraged Brijesh.

On January 10, Brijesh lured Gunashekar to an apartment in Bagalur on the pretext of giving him money, and shot him twice. Later, he called an accomplice, transported the body in a car to a remote area in Tamil Nadu, and set it on fire, police said, adding that the body was half-burnt.

Gunashekar’s wife filed a missing person complaint with Bagalur police on January 12. Police traced Gunashekar’s last mobile activity near the apartment. They analyzed CCTV footage and found Brijesh and his friend carrying the body covered in a bedsheet. Following this, a murder case was registered.

“Based on clues, Brijesh was arrested near Amritsar in Punjab. He has been taken into police custody,” police said.