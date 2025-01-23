KSRTC mechanic sets wife on fire in HD Kote over dowry, infidelity suspicions

MYSURU : A KSRTC depot mechanic allegedly doused his wife with petrol and set her on fire in front of their son. The incident had taken place on January 20 in Hanumanthanagar of HD Kote town. The police said Mallesh Naik poured petrol on his wife Madhura (28) and set her ablaze. Currently, Madhura is fighting for her life in a private hospital in Mysuru.

Mallesh had married Madhura eight years ago. It has been alleged that the accused had been harassing his wife for dowry and also suspected her fidelity for the past six or seven years.

Every day, he would come drunk and argue with his wife, demanding for a site as dowry. Meanwhile, a few days ago, Madhura had gone to her hometown for a couple of days and had returned recently. Infuriated by her visit to parents house, Mallesh picked up a fight with her and poured petrol on her before setting her afire in front of her son.