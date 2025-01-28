Fire in EV showroom guts 19 scooters

BENGALURU: At least 19 electric scooters were gutted in an accidental fire in a two-wheeler showroom on Dr Rajkumar Road in Rajajinagar police station limits on Monday afternoon.

This is the second such incident in the same vicinity in the past two months.

On Monday, fire broke out in the EV showroom located near Suguna Hospital, and is suspected to have been sparked by a blast in a battery. Locals reported a loud sound, and four persons, including the staffers who were inside, rushed out immediately.