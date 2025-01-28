Fire in EV showroom guts 19 scooters

BENGALURU: At least 19 electric scooters were gutted in an accidental fire in a two-wheeler showroom on Dr Rajkumar Road in Rajajinagar police station limits on Monday afternoon.
This is the second such incident in the same vicinity in the past two months.
On Monday, fire broke out in the EV showroom located near Suguna Hospital, and is suspected to have been sparked by a blast in a battery. Locals reported a loud sound, and four persons, including the staffers who were inside, rushed out immediately.
There were more than 70 two-wheelers in the showroom, of which 19 were completely gutted and nine two-wheelers were partially damaged. Two fire tenders, one from Rajajinagar and the other from High Grounds fire stations, rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control before it spread to neighbouring buildings. The fire control room received the call at 2.07pm.
“It is said the showroom had violated certain rules of the transport department and the jurisdictional RTO officials had visited the place last week. We are checking if the showroom had fire extinguishers. Electric short-circuit is also not ruled out,” an officer said. Rajajinagar police registered a case.
On November 19, 2024, a 26-year-old woman accountant was charred to death after she was caught inside the electric scooter showroom that went up in flames. Short-circuit was suspected to be the cause of the fire, which had gutted more than 25 two-wheelers. Police had arrested two persons, including the owner of the showroom.