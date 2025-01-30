‘Hand over tubewells in 110 villages to BWSSB’: BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath

BENGALURU: BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath instructed the palike officials to hand over the tube wells in 110 villages under BBMP jurisdiction from the corporation to the BWSSB.

His direction comes in the backdrop of complaints from residents in outer areas like Hegde Nagar, and Thanisandra about the water scarcity even before the summer stepped in. The commissioner, after directing officials to ensure the water network through Cauvery by the end of February, also gave necessary directions to BBMP officials.

“Hand over all the tubewells in 110 villages merged into BBMP,” the Chief Commissioner said. He also appealed the residents to avail BWSSB connections and reduce the dependency of the ground water and borewells.

A palike official said realising the importance and challenging situation during summer, the Chief Commissioner directed the BBMP officials to hand over all the borewells in its limits to BWSSB, as the borewell requires regular service and maintenance, and the water board officials have the required mechanism.

There are around 6000 registered borewells in outer areas, and now the same will be handed over to BWSSB for its maintenance to cater to residents in the 110 villages that were absorbed into palike.

The palike has about 9,000 borewells and the majority are in the core area of the city. The BWSSB has 14,000 registered borewells. “There is already depletion of groundwater and BWSSB has sent an appeal to the public not to over-exploit the ground,” said BWSSB.