Over 150 seized vehicles gutted in fire

BENGALURU: More than 150 seized vehicles that were parked in a vacant area in Jakkarayanakere near the JDS head office in Srirampuram police station limits were gutted in a massive fire on Wednesday morning.

Most of the vehicles were seized by the police in crime- or accident-related cases. Five fire tenders brought the blaze under control within two hours. “Vehicles, seized by nearly 70 police stations, were parked in the open space. Around 130 two-wheelers and 17 four-wheelers, including 10 cars, have been gutted.

The exact reasons for the fire are yet to be ascertained. More than 500 seized vehicles were parked in the area. A live cigarette butt thrown on the dry grass must have been the source of the fire,” said an officer. The Srirampuram police have registered a case.