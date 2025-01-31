2019 Gadag honour killing: Karnataka court awards death sentence to four accused

GADAG: Four people were sentenced to death in Gadag on Wednesday for the brutal honour killing of a couple from different castes in 2019.

The district court sentenced Shivappa Rathod, Ravikumar Rathod, Ramesh Rathod and Parashuram Rathod to death. They were angry over their sister’s marriage to a Dalit man. The victims, Ramesh Madar and Gangamma Madar were residents of Lakkalakatti village in Gajendragad taluk of Gadag district.

Gangamma’s brothers opposed their affair, but Gangamma and Ramesh married. Police sources said that Ramesh Madar (29) and Gangamma (23) were bludgeoned to death by the assailants.

Gajendragad police investigated a case and registered an FIR under various sections of the IPC. A police official said, “The accused, Shivappa Rathod, Ravikumar Rathod, Ramesh Rathod and bus driver Parashuram Rathod were booked under various sections, including Sections 427, 449, 302, 506(2) of the IPC.”

What happened?

Ramesh Madar and Gangamma Rathod of Lakkalakatti village got married in 2015, despite opposition from their families. Ramesh belonged to the Madar community while Gangamma was from the Lambani community.

Soon after their marriage, they shifted to Bengaluru and started working there. They returned to their hometown to celebrate Deepavali in 2019 after four years, thinking that everything was normal.

Gangamma had also warned her husband against staying in their village as she was expecting an attack on them by her family members. A day before the murder, some relatives of Gangamma went to their house and started quarrelling with the couple. They again visited Gangamma’s house along with other family members and killed them.

Bharat Meti, a resident of Lakkalakatti, said, “The couple nleft the village four years ago when the latter’s brothers planned to kill them. Ramesh was a driver while Gangamma was working in a garment factory.”