BDA recovers civic site worth Rs 35 crore; demolishes temple, scrap vehicles

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) on Thursday recovered its 18,513-sqft civic amenity site worth Rs 35 crore at Katriguppe in Banashankari 2nd Stage.

An unauthorised temple housed in a shed and another shed housing several scrap vehicles were demolished, said a BDA official.

Krishna Kumar, executive engineer, South Division, told TNIE, “We began the demolition drive at 9 am. One of the sheds had a makeshift Lord Muneshwara temple. There was a problem initially with locals preventing us from going ahead with the demolition. However, we told them that the main idol would not be touched. It could be shifted later by locals.”

The temple structure alone was demolished, he added. A total of 23 scrap vehicles were removed from the other shed, he said.

“The property had been encroached upon over 30 years ago. The court had recently given us the nod to go ahead with the demolition and take our property into custody. A fortnight ago, we had intimated the encroachers, who were locals, that the property would be recovered on January 30,” Kumar added.