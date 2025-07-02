Infosys employee arrested for recording female colleague in women’s washroom at Bengaluru campus

BENGALURU: The Electronic City police have arrested a 30-year-old Infosys employee for allegedly recording his female colleague in the washroom of the Infosys campus.

The incident came to light on Monday morning around 11.15 am when the 35-year-old complainant, working as a Technical Test Lead, reportedly saw him record her on his mobile phone from an adjacent washroom. The woman immediately raised the alarm and the accused was caught by the HR personnel.

The police suspect that the accused must have recorded other female colleagues in the washroom as well. Upon investigation, it was found that the accused had 30 videos of different women on his mobile phone.

Since the videos were deleted, the police have sent his mobile phone to the FSL to retrieve the deleted videos and also for a detailed analysis. It is alleged that the victim's husband confronted the company and demanded action.

The accused was identified as Swapnil Nagesh Mali, a native of Andhra Pradesh. The victim, a resident of Varthur, filed the complaint a day after incident after discussing it with her husband.

The victim in her complaint has stated that due to the company mandating in-office attendance for at least 10 days a month, the complainant has been attending office accordingly. On Monday, she reported to work at 10 am as usual. At around 11 am, she went to use the women’s restroom located on the 3rd floor of Building 38, Gate-6, I-Q-E Wing of Infosys.

When she was in the restroom she noticed some movement near the door in front of her which made her suspicious. She immediately came out and noticed a woman exiting from the neighboring restroom. The complainant went back inside and observed carefully.